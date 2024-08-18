By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 13:56 • 1 minute read

The Palette Studio is holding another artistic retreat Credit: The Palette Studio /insta

The Palette Studio is hosting an all-inclusive artistic, holistic and gastronomical retreat day.

On Monday, August 26, the Palette Studio is bringing a packed-full day “dedicated to rejuvenation, delicious food, drinks and creative expression” according to the organisers.

The event will be in the “gorgeous setting” of Los Gallardos, Almocaizar, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm for €55 per person; book soon as places are limited.

The day will start with an energising stretch and tone class, described by the studio as “designed to awaken and invigorate your body by stretching and toning your muscles”.

After, you’ll cool down with a dip in the pool to refresh and relax in the garden, “soaking in the serene surroundings” as promised by the organisers.

Then comes the bottomless brunch, with the Palette Studio offering tasty dishes and “free-flowing cava all day”.

Once you’re relaxed and ready, the art will start, where you will be guided step-by-step to “help unleash your creativity and create a beautiful work of art” to take home. As the organisers say, “If you think you can’t paint, we promise you can!”

As the name suggests, the bottomless cava will continue so you can Sip and Paint to your heart’s content.

How to get tickets

To join the day “filled with a perfect blend of relaxation, creativity and rejuvenation” visit the Palette Studio website or call +34 634 319 256.

The Palette Studio

The Palette Studio “hold Sip & Paint events in Mojacar & Desert Springs Resort where we guide people step by step with no experience at all in drawing or painting to create the painting of the event”, as stated by Jasmine Wieland, a spokesperson from the organisation.

The studio’s events are all about “Having fun with family & friends, meeting new people & finding that painting is not just for artists!”