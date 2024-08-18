Bus fire halts traffic in Palma

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Articulated bus on fire on motorway. Photo Credit, Diario de Mallorca
An articulated bus from the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) caused traffic delays in both directions of the Palma motorway (Ma-20) when it caught on fire this afternoon. Emergency fire services were fast to arrive on the scene, and all three lanes of the motorway heading in the Andratx direction were temporarily closed whilst the fire was dealt with by the emergency services.
The incident took place at around 17:15 at kilometre 4.5, and reasons for the fire are still unknown. According to the General Direction of Traffic (DGT), the bus was carrying no passengers and had only the driver on board, and miraculously no other vehicles were affected. However, the precautions to close that section of the motorway between kilometre 3 and kilometre 5 were put in place for safety, owing to the disruption to traffic and the amount of black smoke that the fire had generated.
Traffic was diverted off the motorway at the Son Oliva-Son Hugo exit, whilst the emergency services – which included the Guardia Civil and Local Police as well as the Fire Service – cleaned up the scene. The road was closed in total for around 20 minutes.
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
