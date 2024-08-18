By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 15:27 • 1 minute read

Elche's epic success: Over 400,000 attendees join in fiesta fun. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche - Ajuntament d'Elx / Facebook.

Pablo Ruz, the Mayor of Elche, has reviewed the recent festivities, which spanned eight days.

The visitor statistics from the tourist offices are highly encouraging.

Over 5,000 people visited the information centres, with the Glorieta information point showing a remarkable 40 per cent increase in foot traffic.

International Tourists

While the majority of visitors were from Spain, there was a significant influx of international tourists from France, the UK, and Germany, particularly interested in the Nit de l’Albà celebration.

During the festivities, hotel occupancy in the city centre reached an impressive average of 98 per cent.

The attendance figures are equally impressive: over 150,000 people visited the municipal bar throughout the event, 10,000 attended l’Hort de Baix, and 100,000 enjoyed the leisure and gastronomic racó.

Improved Access

The mayor noted that the new lighting setup performed well, but plans for improved access will be considered for next year.

Overall, more than 400,000 people participated in the festivities, averaging over 50,000 attendees per day.

Highlights included the Nit de l’Albà and the Roà, both of which contributed significantly to the local economy.

Mayor Ruz expressed satisfaction with the return to the traditional eight-day festival format from August 7 to 15, deeming it a successful decision.

Festival Website

Additionally, the festival’s official website, elcheenfiestas.es, garnered over 150,000 visits.

Social media advertising campaigns reached 700,000 people, and festival-related posts were viewed nearly 1.4 million times, averaging 65,500 views daily.

“We’re pleased with the outcome,” said Ruz.

“The festivals were enjoyable, safe, and well-attended, with the city beautifully decorated, a breathtaking Nit de l’Albà, a crowded Roà, and a successful revival of our traditions.”