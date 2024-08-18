Elrow Town festival, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 18 Aug 2024 • 10:38 • 1 minute read

The colourful and eclectic Elrow Town Festival. Credit: elrowtown.com

Elrow, the celebrated touring festival brand, is on in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella Saturday August 24 August.

The enormous one-day event will feature six themed stages hosting more than 30,000 attendees, and a lineup of more than 50 DJs providing entertainment for more than 12 hours with uninterrupted music. In addition, more than 300 acts will participate in immersive themes, guaranteeing a surprising, immersive and fun experience for all Elrow fans.

Immersive LED psychedelic light show experience

Different stages include the newly introduced ‘Rowsmic Carnival’ with an immersive LED psychedelic light show experience, video mapping and pyrotechnics which are said to ‘transport the audience to an imaginary world where reality fades away and fantasy comes to life.’ The theme revolves around ‘Gia’, the goddess of celebration who awakens from her slumber during the Rowsmic eclipse to celebrate a carnival filled with extravagant animals, eccentric characters and surreal sculptures.

Next up is Industrial City, a Techno / Trance zone with fire cannons in an industrial setting. Or there is the ‘Nomwads’ area filled with diverse rhythms and experimental, innovative sounds in a bohemian and creative environment. Then, the ‘Rowcio’ zone dedicated to folkloric genres with Paella and Flamenco, and topping the billing, The Gypsy Kings. In the ‘Pink Cathedral’ there will be everything LGBT, and on the ‘Cocoa’ stage, the best in electronic music.

An intense and packed line up at this colourful one-dayer. Info and VIP bookings can be made at the elrowtown.com website. Prices start at €65.