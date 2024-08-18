Experience the Orange Boutique Hotel Rooftop Terrace in La Cala de Mijas

By EWN • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 11:25 • 1 minute read

Photocredit Orange House Boutique Hotel

Discover the Orange Boutique Hotel’s Rooftop Terrace, the ultimate spot in La Cala de Mijas for unwinding and enjoying breathtaking views.

Whether you’re looking for a serene start to your day with an early morning coffee and croissant or a relaxed atmosphere for pre-dinner or after-dinner drinks, this terrace provides the perfect setting.

The stunning panoramic views make it a photographer’s dream, offering an ideal backdrop for capturing memorable moments. As a smoke-free and vape-free environment, the terrace ensures a fresh and pleasant atmosphere for all visitors.

With the current high temperatures, the Rooftop Terrace is a cool retreat where you can enjoy your beverages while taking in the beauty of the surroundings. The gentle morning breeze complements your breakfast, making it an inviting space to begin your day.

Open daily to non-guests, the Orange Boutique Hotel’s Rooftop Terrace welcomes everyone to experience its charm. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, this hidden gem promises not to disappoint. So, next time you’re in La Cala de Mijas, make sure to pop in and savour the delightful ambiance of the Rooftop Terrace. Your perfect photo opportunity and a memorable experience await.

Calle Tolox 3, La Cala de Mijas 29649

951 744 965 / 633 604 004

