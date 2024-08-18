By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 12:32 • 2 minutes read

There are a multitude of museums on offer for free in the city Credit: Turismo de Almeria

Almeria is a city with centuries of history and legacy celebrated in its numerous museums.

Almeria has an extensive history, first founded in 955 by Caliph Abd Al-Rahmann the third, the city then grew wealthy during the Islamic era, “becoming a world city throughout the 11th and 12th centuries” according to the city’s tourism board.

To immerse yourself in the rich heritage and history of Almeria and its province, new and old, the list of museums in the city is bountiful, and all on this list are free to enter.

Puerta de Almeria Archaeological Site

The first is the Puerta de Almeria Archaeological site, integrating part of the 10th-century coastal wall and preserving a small Roman-era salting factory. Included in this museum are audiovisual panels, illustrative photographs and details on the origin of the city. On Saturday there are free guided tours from 10 am to 2 pm.

The opening hours are from Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 14:00, with a guided tour for groups with prior reservation, and on Saturdays a free guided tour at 12:00.

The Centre for Heritage Interpretation

In the Plaza Vieja, you can find the Centre for Heritage Interpretation, which seeks to educate on the city’s history, including the Muslim era, Christian era and Contemporary Almeria.

Opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 to 13:30 and from 18:00 to 21:00 and on Sundays from 10:30 to 13:30 in summer and changing in the afternoons from 17:00 to 20:00 in winter.

The Museum of Contemporary Spanish Realism

Third on the list is the Museum of Contemporary Spanish Realism in Almería, recently inaugurated and promoted by the Provincial Council of Almeria, located in the old Provincial Hospital, where one can admire a surprising and unique collection of art from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Although admission is usually €5 from Tuesday to Saturday, on Sunday, from 10:00 to 15:00, this museum can be visited for free.

The Museum of Almeria

Finally, the Museum of Almeria, which hosts interesting collections and works from prehistory to the Muslim and Christian era, as well as the European Museum of the Year in 2008 and other festivals.

This museum’s opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 to 21:00 and Sundays from 9:00 to 15:00.

Honourable mentions

There are other museums just as valuable, including; the Andalusian Center of Photography, the House of the Poet José Ángel Valente, and the Archaeological Site Barrio Andalusi located at the foot of the Alcazaba.