Family Park in Calpe

By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 12:18 • 1 minute read

Crazy Kangaroo Credit: grupofamilypark.es

Located next to the Salinas on Av de los Ejércitos Españoles in Calpe, Family Park is an amusement park that promises a fun-filled family evening out.

Operating on a convenient wristband system, visitors can enjoy unlimited access to most rides and attractions with a one-time payment. The only exceptions are the go-karts and virtual reality experiences, depending on the chosen wristband.

The park offers plenty of rides and attractions to keep the kids amused, including traditional favourites such as trampolines, a bouncy castle, bungee-jumping fun, bumper cars and a rollercoaster.

For those looking for a little more excitement, they also have a Caribbean Pirate Ship, Free Fall Drone, Grand Prix Experience, Flying Chairs, Crazy Kangaroo, 2-seater go-karts and a virtual rollercoaster.

Whether you’re after traditional fun or adrenaline-pumping adventures, Family Park has something for everyone.

Family Park is open daily from 6.30pm onwards, and wristband prices start from €21. Visit the park’s website for details of all the rides it offers and online booking information.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.