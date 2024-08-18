Family Park in Calpe

By Donna Williams •
Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 12:18
• 1 minute read
Crazy Kangaroo
Credit: grupofamilypark.es
Located next to the Salinas on Av de los Ejércitos Españoles in Calpe, Family Park is an amusement park that promises a fun-filled family evening out.
Operating on a convenient wristband system, visitors can enjoy unlimited access to most rides and attractions with a one-time payment. The only exceptions are the go-karts and virtual reality experiences, depending on the chosen wristband.
The park offers plenty of rides and attractions to keep the kids amused, including traditional favourites such as trampolines, a bouncy castle, bungee-jumping fun, bumper cars and a rollercoaster.
For those looking for a little more excitement, they also have a Caribbean Pirate Ship, Free Fall Drone, Grand Prix Experience, Flying Chairs, Crazy Kangaroo, 2-seater go-karts and a virtual rollercoaster.
Whether you’re after traditional fun or adrenaline-pumping adventures, Family Park has something for everyone.
Family Park is open daily from 6.30pm onwards, and wristband prices start from €21. Visit the park’s website for details of all the rides it offers and online booking information.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
