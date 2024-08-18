Flamingo spotting – Fuente de Piedra

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 13:57 • 1 minute read

Flamingo spotting in Malaga province. Credit: SL-Photography - Shutterstock

Summer in the Malaga province is one of the best times to observe and photograph pink flamingos and their young. But where?

August is a perfect time of year to spot pink flamingos in the Malaga province. The prehistoric-looking long-legged birds migrate to the region during the summer months to lay their eggs, before flying back to Africa with their young in September.

One of the best places to see them is Fuente de Piedra lake near Antequera. There, you can book a guided bird watching tour to take a look at these magnificent birds as well as plenty of other hard-to-find water birds. Telescopes and binoculars are provided, and all you need is transport to get there.

Great day out for small groups to see the flamingos

While the guided tour might not be best for small children, it does make a perfect day out for couples, small groups and families without toddlers. The tour can be booked with an English-speaking guide who explains the ecosystem of Fuente de Piedra, as well as pointing out various interesting species, and letting visitors in on some little-known curiosities about the place.

Reservations for the flamingo tour can be booked by calling 675 64 59 57. If you need an English-speaking tour, make sure to mention it on booking. The tour meets at the Plaza de la Constitución, in Fuente de Piedra village, from where you will have to follow the guides by car (15km) and then half approximately 500m to the hide. They advise you take food and water, comfortable clothes and shoes. Also, wear long trousers and bring mosquito repellant.