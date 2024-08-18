Gastronomic Adventure at No-Mad

By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 10:00 • 1 minute read

No-Mad Restaurant, Albir Credit: no-mad.es

Embark on a delightful gastronomic adventure in Albir, where you will experience the finest international cuisine in the heart of Costa Blanca.

No-Mad invites guests to indulge in a journey through diverse culinary traditions that promise to tantalise the senses with an exquisite array of tastes, flavours and aromas.

Their dishes from around the world aim to transport guests to different corners of the globe through a symphony of flavours one bite at a time.

Savour the freshness and healthiness of their Hawaiian-inspired poke bowl, featuring a choice of rice and marinated raw fish or falafel for vegetarians, complemented by crisp vegetables and wakame seaweed. Their salads are meticulously prepared with the freshest local ingredients, ensuring a delightful option for every palate.

Meat, Fish and a selection of local wines at No-Mad

Their meat dishes are prepared on the grill, allowing sufficient time and cooking precision to offer an unforgettable experience. For those who enjoy fish, they offer a variety of delectable fish options, ranging from the exquisite bluefin tuna tataki adorned with black and white toasted sesame to the timeless classic, sole a la Meunière.

Adding to the culinary experience, their menu is thoughtfully complemented with a curated selection of wines, including many local varieties.

No-Mad is located at Avenida del Albir 20, 03580 Albir, and is open every day (except Tuesdays) between 10:00am and midnight. For booking enquiries, visit their website.

