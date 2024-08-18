By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 10:50 • 1 minute read

Hungary´s birthday celebration Credit: zoltanspox, X

Hungary will be celebrating its 1024th birthday on August 20, uniting residents with dance, cake, and fireworks to commemorate Hungarian independence and achievements.

Hungary´s 1024th birthday; origin of celebration

The symbol of Hungarian autonomy, the day was first celebrated on August 20, 1092, when King Ladislaus declared it a sacred day and proposed the canonisation of Stephen; the Saint and founder of Hungary, who transformed the nation into a European, Christian country.

While the Ottoman occupation repressed the celebration, it was reintroduced by Maria Theresa in the 18th century. Since then, every year on August 20, all stores and schools close but the country comes more alive than ever, with ceremonies, public speeches, and themed festivals.

Hungary´s 1024th birthday; how to celebrate

Today, August 20 officially marks the State Foundation Day of Hungary and makes residents reflect on national achievements. The celebration begins with the ceremonial raise of the national flag on Kossuth Square, near the Parliament, followed by an awards ceremony for the most inspiring Hungarian citizens.

The unique Cake of Hungary competition, organized by the Hungarian Confectionery Industry Association invites residents across the country to compete for Hungary´s best cake of the year, which is then publicly carved during the ceremony. As the country remembers its religious roots, processions for the St Stephen take place, followed by the Hungarian Festival of the New Bread; featuring the public blessing and slicing of freshly baked bread.

During this time, Hungary´s Folk Dance Festival is also held, which has been impressing residents and visitors for more than two decades; highlighting the most creative ways of expressing national heritage through dance.

As the lights go out after a mesmerizing air parade above the Hungarian Parliament building over the Danube River, the country lights up in spectacular fireworks; the largest one being in Budapest. At this time, Hungarian friends and families make life-lasting memories, while visitors experience the best of Hungarian culture.