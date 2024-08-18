By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 7:59 • 2 minutes read

Taking a selfie in the street Credit: Mizuno K, Pexels

Italy urges tourists to be more careful when taking selfies on holidays, as summer overcrowding reaches peak levels, forcing Italian authorities to impose safety restrictions.

Italy poses restrictions including selfies ban for tourists

Italian tourist operators´ association Assoturismo Confesercenti reported that at least 216 million tourists are expected to visit Italy between June and August 2024. With such large numbers, most visitors are expected in the most iconic destinations, including Rome, Florence, and Venice.

With the ancient national holiday, established by the founder of the Roman Empire to grant all workers rest, on August 15, Italy´s Tourism Ministry reported that 13 million Italians alone will be traveling within the country in August.

Italian Minister of Tourism Daniel Santache referred to Italy´s popularity as “blasphemy” but said that authorities are preparing for an even further tourism increase in the coming years. “For me, over tourism is a blasphemy; the problem is to manage and govern it, as we have begun to do since we have been in the Government,” he said to the Press.

Tourist taking a selfie in Italy gone wrong

Attempting to control overcrowding, Italian officials have imposed restrictions, including the prohibition of late-night swimming and only access to popular Italian beaches through prior booking. Smoking, use of plastic, and in some cases even beach chairs and towels have been banned on most beaches, according to local media.

In major cities like Venice, Rome, and Florence, the government has been discouraging people from stopping on roads and sidewalks to take selfies. Temporary stop lights have been installed in areas of high pedestrian traffic to prevent people from blocking the flow, as they pause to take holiday photos.

Injuries and even deaths caused by selfies in inappropriate places have been an alarmingly widespread occurrence, as a global study revealed that 259 people died taking selfies just between 2011 and 2017.

In 2022, a 23-year-old American tourist died after falling into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in Italy, in an attempt to take a selfie. The man had entered a forbidden route, ignoring the signage, seeking to take a one-of-a-kind photograph.

“The magnitude of the problem is underestimated. It is therefore important to assess the true burden, causes, and reasons for selfie deaths so that appropriate interventions can be made,” stated the researchers. Italy, is now among the countries, implementing new restrictions to ensure the safety of tourists, especially during the high summer season.