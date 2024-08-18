Japan recognises Almeria’s cuisine and culture

By Harry Sinclair •
Spain is known for its Mediterranean cuisine and gastronomy, and one province that stands out for this is Almeria.
Almeria boasts a flavourful cuisine steeped in tradition, showing the best of Spain and the nourishment it has to offer.
Already recognised nationally, the province of Almeria and its food are now being seen in the northern hemisphere, all the way in Japan.
Following the alliance established with the Spanish-Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Almeria products and companies are being highlighted in the 110th issue of NOTICIAS DE ESPAÑA published by The Chamber, the oldest Japanese-language magazine published in Spain.
Included in the list of Almeria references are Sabores Almeria, Costa de Almeria and the Museum of Contemporary Spanish Realism (MUREC).
In addition to the company and product shoutouts, featured in the 32 pages are articles from the provincial council, Javier A. Garcia, a report dedicated to the municipality of Nijar, a special on provincial wines curated by Jose Antonio Moreno from Restaurante Juan Moreno and a photo gallery of the city’s great museum, the MUREC.
Carlos Sanchez, the provincial deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, “This term we set out to make the great international leap of the ‘Sabores Almería’ brand and we are achieving it.”
The proof is in the pudding, as Sanchez states, “We have already been to new fairs and trade missions in Europe and recently we made the first foray into Asia with the arrival of our businessmen in South Korea, where new commercial doors have been opened.”
