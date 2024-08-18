By Harry Sinclair •
Mojacar invites TUR4all Turismo Accesible to show the accessibility of the Mojacar beaches
Credit: Mojacar Town Hall
Mojacar continues its efforts to establish itself as a tourist destination for all.
The beaches of Mojacar have been adapted for people with reduced mobility, including wheelchair accessibility, making the town’s beaches available for everyone to enjoy.
In addition to the ramps and smooth walkways, the Town Hall provides amphibious chairs, surveillance posts for safety and lifeguards to support anyone in need.
On Saturday, August 17, Mojacar had the honour of hosting the association TUR4all, Turismo Accesible, where the town was able to share and demonstrate the accessibility features installed on the beaches of Mojacar.
“We are proud to share with them that our township is fully adapted for all our visitors to enjoy it to the fullest”, said the Mojacar Town Hall.
This initiative from Mojacar is in collaboration with FAAM Accesible, which aims “to provide information, training and advice on accessibility and to promote the removal of barriers” as well as the development of an app that provides this information, under the same name.
All the information about the accessible points of the municipality of Mojacar can be found in the FAAM app, Almeria Accessible, or for more information go to its website at www.almeriaaccesible.es
