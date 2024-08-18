By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 11:32 • 1 minute read

Mojacar La Vieja opens its archaeological campaign once more this September Credit: Fran Garcia /fb

Archaeological intervention and excavations are coming to Mojacar this September.

Through the entire month of September, Mojacar La Vieja opens its doors once more to a new archaeological project, as well as a new set of activities directed towards cultural and historical education.

Mojacar La Vieja brings archaeological education to Mojacar

Mojacar La Vieja and its events are part of an archaeological campaign in the area of Mojacar, supplying food, accommodation and insurance to any volunteers who wish to join.

Speaking about a previous, similar event held by Mojacar La Vieja, Fran Garcia, the mayor of Mojacar, stated “Another attraction that our locality has, which we can enjoy with family and get to know our roots.”

The event’s organisers

Organised by the Mojacar Town Hall and the University of Granada, in collaboration with The Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and The Institute of Heritage Sciences (Incipit), this project will be carried out “with the aim of all of you taking part in this project and being able to learn and enjoy”, according to the organisers.

The archaeological campaign is organised by MEMOlab, the University of Granada’s Laboratory of Biological Archaeology.

There will be archaeological ceramic workshops, interactive games educating on Mojacar, tours of Mojacar La Vieja (archaeological site), and more.

How to participate

To participate, all you need to do is sign up by sending your full name and ID to memolab@go.ugr.es.

Additionally, to become a volunteer at the site, send your CV, a cover letter and which of the two shifts you would like to participate the same email. The two shifts in September are from September 2 to 12 and 16 to 27.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.