By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 10:21 • 2 minutes read

Almeria contracts more than €15 million for the construction and improvement of road safety Credit: Shutterstock

Almeria has guaranteed the maintenance of more than 650 kilometres of road in the province in a provincial contract.

The Andalusian Government has contracted €15,166,819 towards the maintenance services of 650 kilometres of roads owned by the Autonomous Community in the province of Almeria.

The €15 million guarantees the maintenance of these roads for the next three years of thirty roads in Almeria, in addition to connective routes.

Rocio Diaz, the minister of Development and Land Management, emphasised the importance of this project, stating “We reinforce the commitment to road safety on our roads by the Andalusian Government,” adding, “We do this because we are convinced that investing in the improvement of our roads not only improves the mobility of Andalusians and helps their economy but, above all, saves lives. That is why we work to maintain the regional road network in the appropriate conditions.”

The zones included in the €15 million contract

€5.3 million has been allocated for the maintenance tasks of 204 kilometres of the North zone, which serves two motorways – the Almanzora motorway or the 37 kilometres of A-92N in the province – as well as the communications of municipalities such as Huércal Overa and Albox.

€4.3 million has been allocated to 217 kilometres that connect territories such as Antas, Garrucha, Vera or Cuevas del Almanzora.

Finally, €5.5 million will guarantee the road network of 227 kilometres of the Central zone, next to the A-92.

The mission of the operations services is to ensure that the roads are in normal road and safety conditions, including; all activities and operations to assist road conditions, repair damaged elements and assist operation, as well as the maintenance of the general facilities necessary.

The new contracts will be valid for three years plus a possible extension of two more, with a significant increase in the budget.

Rocio Diaz emphasises the importance of the contract

Rocio Diaz understands the importance of the successful completion of the contract in response to the situation that occurred in 2019. In 2019, as soon as the Government of Juanma Moreno came to power, the province of Almeria found that most of the road network maintenance contracts had expired or were about to expire, without any possibility of resorting to an extension. Diaz hopes to not repeat this.

The three areas in the province of Almeria receiving this funding are, in fact, part of the first batch for the renewal of all contracts that ensure the road safety of the more than 10,500 kilometres of road network.

Additionally, to ensure the completion of these improvements to road safety, including in the contracts are improvements in labour matters, which help the successful bidders to be able to meet their salary obligations with the staff involved, allowing for 24-hour, 365 days a year service management of the project as well as suitable conditions for these staff members.

