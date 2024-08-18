Noise reduction panels for Marbella residents

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 11:33 • 1 minute read

Noise pollution to be reduced from Marbella AP-7 Credit: JackoPlates - Flickr

The Ministry of Transport has just given the go-ahead to install 7km of sound-proofing screens to save Marbella residents from the noise created by the AP-7 toll road.

To be installed along the 175km to 183km stretch of the road at a cost of over €13 million, the project hopes to quell complaints from locals in the area about noise produced by daily traffic as well as a few Porsche 911s. As part of the government’s ‘Action Plan Phase 2’ against noise pollution, 28 noise deflecting screens will be installed, each with a total length of 6,612m and varying heights of between 2.5m and 4.5m.

Noise reducing wall with ivy on AP-7

The highly-resistant metal screens will be positioned with surrounding vegetation every 3 metres, especially ivy to create what local government officials call a ‘green wall’. The Tecsa Construction Company has just won the tender for carrying out the new multi-million Euro project.

Local government officials wanted to highlight that mobility problems along the Costa del Sol are causing noise pollution levels to rise, no doubt giving a wry wink to the demands for a new commuter train link awaiting the green light from Central Government.

This project is to be funded by the ‘Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan’, relying on sustainability and energy reduction funds from the EU.