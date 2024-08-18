Sip & Paint creative social meet up Benahavis

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 18 Aug 2024 • 9:32 • 1 minute read

A Sip n Paint session by Vino Picassos Marbella. Credit: Vino Picassos Marbella, Facebook.

Growing in popularity each month, the Benahavis Sip and Paint meet returns to La Terraza Thursday August 22.

A fun early evening organised by Vino Picassos Marbella, of creativity, sipping on wine and laughter, even for those who can’t paint, everyone is welcome, and there is an expert and experienced artists on hand to give tips. The group painting session includes all the materials you will need and hopes to bring out your creative side no matter what your level, as well as being an excuse to socialise, meet new like-minded people and have a laugh.

The sip and paint social concept brings out adult creativity

But what is a ‘sip and paint’ event? Born in Birmingham, Alabama more than 20 years ago. Wendy Lovol, quit her job at the age of 28 to follow her passion teaching children and adults how to paint. She opened a studio and started giving painting lessons. But what she noted was that the adults are slower painters than the children. The adults tend to spend a lot more time thinking about how to complete the process. They are more uncertain and doubt their painting and creative abilities.

So to ensure that all her adult students managed to complete their paintings by the end of the class and at the same time enjoy the process, Wendy encouraged them to bring some drinks with them to the studio. And ever since the Sip and Paint concept has been growing around the world.

Th session costs €35 for the painting session and an option of a gorgeous sharing platter of tapas for €10 extra. There’s also a fabulous cocktail menu for you to choose from! Bookings can be made by WhatsApp on 654 070 711. The next session is Thursday August 22, 6.30pm at La Terraza, Calle Malaga 15, Benahavis.