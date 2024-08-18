Taste Marbella: A Culinary Adventure Awaits

By EWN • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 16:29 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Taste Marbella

Explore Marbella’s Culinary Delights

Taste Marbella offers immersive culinary experiences in the picturesque coastal city of Marbella, Spain. Our guided tours provide a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant local food scene, enjoy delicious tapas, and learn about the rich history and culture of the region. Here’s a glimpse into the experiences we offer:

Marbella Tapas Adventures and Food & Market Tours

Embark on our Marbella Tapas Adventure to explore local, family-run establishments and enjoy house specialties paired with wine, guided by experts sharing fascinating stories. Alternatively, dive into Marbella’s vibrant gastronomy with our Food and Market Tour, where guests pick fresh produce in bustling markets, cooked on the spot for a true farm-to-table experience. Both tours offer exquisite tapas and insights into Marbella’s rich culinary traditions and culture.

Ham Tasting:

Experience the exquisite flavours of Spanish ham with our specialised Ham Tasting tour. Guests learn about different types of ham, the intricate curing process, and the cultural significance of this beloved Spanish delicacy while enjoying a variety of high-quality samples. This tour is a must for those looking to indulge in one of Spain’s most renowned culinary delights.

What Makes Taste Marbella Special?

Since 2018, Taste Marbella has been proudly offering the first tapas tours in Marbella’s Old Town. Our tours are unique because they blend gastronomy and history, providing a memorable and authentic experience. With over 100 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, our exceptional service and unforgettable experiences speak for themselves.

Our tours cover the Marbella area, including the charming Old Town and the bustling municipal market areas, offering a comprehensive taste of the city’s culinary offerings.

Manuel Delgado, the founder of Taste Marbella, has extensive experience in the culinary and tourism industries. His passion for Spanish cuisine and history, combined with years of working in hospitality, has shaped the unique experiences offered by Taste Marbella.

We offer special rates for travel agents and organise bespoke private experiences tailored to specific interests and preferences. Additionally, we periodically run promotions and discounts for group bookings and off-peak seasons.

For more information or to book a tour, contact our customer care team via email at info@tastemarbella.com, by phone, or through our social media channels. Bookings can also be made directly through our website. Office hours for inquiries are Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM. Bookings can be made anytime through our website at www.tastemarbella.com

Telephone: +34 641 59 31 74

Join Taste Marbella for an unforgettable culinary adventure, where every bite tells a story of tradition, culture, and passion.

