By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 13:26 • 1 minute read

Torrevieja unveils Smart Beach App: Real-time updates. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja is advancing its beach management with the launch of the “PlayasInteligentes.es” project.

The project introduces an intuitive phone app that provides users with real-time updates on weather and sea conditions, the current flag status on each beach, and alerts about potential hazards like jellyfish or spills.

Mobile App

Additionally, the app offers information on nearby services, the distance to each beach from the user’s location, and the current occupancy levels of the beaches.

Building on previous work in the Laguna de la Mata Natural Park and Torrevieja, where a digital twin was developed to promote sustainable tourism, the “PlayasInteligentes.es” project adapts this technology to the city’s beaches.

Tourist Experience

The application enhances the tourist experience by providing up-to-date environmental information, improving safety, and facilitating better access to beach-related services.

This smart management approach aims to cater to various user profiles, improve the overall beach experience, support service providers with detailed insights, and assist destination managers in better managing and conserving beach resources.

Innovation & Technology

The project also emphasises innovation and technology as critical factors for ensuring the social, economic, and environmental sustainability of Torrevieja’s beaches.