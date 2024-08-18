Voramer Street Jazz, Moraira

By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 11:08 • 1 minute read

Jazz musicians fill the streets of Moraira in August Credit:turismoteuladamoraira.com

Every Tuesday in August, Moraira is transformed into a haven for jazz and live music fans.

The festival offers a diverse range of jazz, funk swing, and Latin-jazz music, and in the past, has featured bands such as Little Big Band, Daisy’s Swing Band, and Purpura Pansa. This rich variety ensures there’s something for everyone, promising an unmissable treat for music lovers.

Voramer Jazz Festival arranged by Department of Tourism

The Voramer Street Jazz Festival is a specially curated event arranged by the Department of Tourism.

It presents a unique cultural experience, bringing the streets of Moraira alive with the lively tunes of cornets, trombones, pianos, saxophones, drums, and banjos.

While Moraira is known for its beautiful beaches, it also offers a rich cultural experience, allowing you to savour the allure of the Mediterranean in a vivid setting filled with music and colour.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of live music by the sea and elevate your August afternoons and nights with soulful sounds paying homage to the origins of jazz, evoking the spirit of New Orleans and transporting listeners to the heart of this musical genre.

