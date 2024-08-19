By Eleanor EWN • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

A Ferris wheel catches flame at a German music festival. Credit: John Spectator. X.

At least 30 festivalgoers have been injured in Germany after two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire.

The incident occurred at the Highfield Festival in Stormthaler Lake, near Leipzig. Images showed parts of the Ferris wheel in flames as smoke engulfed the rest of the ride.

Sky News reported on Sunday that 18 people were still receiving hospital treatment. Among the injured were four police officers, four people injured by the fire itself, and one individual who sustained injuries from a fall.

Highfield Festival released a statement on Sunday thanking the attendees for their calm response to the incident and the rescue workers for their support. Organisers went on to say that, “those affected are receiving treatment and are doing well considering the circumstances.”

Musician Ski Aggu Expresses “Dismay and Shock”

Ski Aggu, who was performing when the fire broke out, expressed his “dismay and shock” at the incident. He also revealed that he was told to carry on regardless of the fire so as not to spread panic. He added, “For me, the priority was that the situation did not escalate further, which fortunately also worked. Thank you for staying so calm and possibly preventing worse. The decisive factor for this was above all the work of the rescue workers, who reacted so quickly.”

Music Festivals Continue to Grow in Popularity

Revenue raised by music events is projected to reach over $10 billion this year, a figure estimated to grow annually by 2.29%. The number of music festivals is rising in Spain, with a new music festival in Nijar becoming one of many of the musical offerings around the country.

Spain is home to the famous Benicassim festival as well as the Mad Cool festival in Madrid, BBK in Bilbao, and Sónar in Barcelona.