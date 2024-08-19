50 Ukrainian orphans find refuge in Jaen, Spain

By Letara Draghia • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 23:04 • 1 minute read

Jaen landscape. Credit: Pixabay

Fifty Ukrainian children from war-torn regions near the Russian border are spending three weeks in the tranquil province of Jaen, Spain, thanks to a unique initiative called ‘A Breath of Hope.’

Created by local resident Antonio Funes, it offers a much-needed escape for the children. They were given a warm welcome and are being housed until August 22.

Among them are Kateryna, Denys and Oleksander, who were visibly excited as they took their first dip in the Amurjo swimming pool in Orcera. Their town of origin, Dolbysh, lies just 50 kilometres from the Russian border.

Antonio Funes’ dedication to a great cause

Antonio Funes, a civil guard from Jaen, is personally accompanying the children during their stay. He previously travelled over 5,000 kilometres to bring Ukrainian families to safety in Spain. His dedication to this cause is obvious, as he uses his vacation time to ensure the children experience a peaceful and joyful respite.

How A Breath of Hope is funded

The A Breath of Hope programme is modelled after Spain’s longstanding ‘Vacations in Peace’ initiative for Saharawi children. The children stay in small groups with chaperones from Ukraine and local volunteers, enjoying activities funded by donations from Spain and other European countries, including France, Germany and Italy.

The children have already enjoyed a swim at Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria beach. They will also explore the Sierra de Andújar natural park and visit historical sites like the Renaissance town of Ubeda.

The local governments in Jaen have gone above and beyond to ensure the success of this programme. Orcera’s Mayor, Juan Francisco Fernandez, and his team navigated complex regulations and logistical hurdles to bring the children to Spain.

Antonio Funes said: “Seeing these kids smile again is priceless”. His next mission is to secure a van for the Dolbysh orphanage.