A Free your Mind Experience

By EWN • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 12:09 • 1 minute read

Photocredit Free your Mind

Free your Mind Experience is a professional watersport school and offers in Tarifa and the Strait of Gibraltar unique watersport activities.

Join us for professional kitesurfing and wingfoiling classes in Tarifa. Our kitesurfing school offers you daily scheduled high-quality classes suited 100% to your needs. In Tarifa, we benefit from more than 300 windy days a year, which makes it great to learn a new sport like kite surfing or wing foiling. All year through it is possible to learn these amazing sports with us and we have a 100% satisfaction or money-back guarantee.

At Free your Mind Experience , we count on a fleet comprising a motorboat and a sailing boat, each perfectly maintained to ensure safety and comfort. Whether it’s private group excursions or individual outings, we specialise in creating customised trips you’ll remember!

What sets us apart is our commitment to providing a variety of activities that cater to various preferences. From the joy of dolphin watching and snorkelling to the thrill of wakeboarding and donuting, our adventures are designed to spark the desire to explore and enjoy. Additionally, we offer opportunities for peaceful relaxation and celebration with our chill-out trips and birthday party packages.

Feel free to reach out for more information or a quote to experience the beautiful ocean which surrounds us.

Crt. N 340, C/ La Vega Studios, 11830 Tarifa

info@freeyourmindexperience.com

Call/WhatsApp (use symbols): +34 669 261 678

freeyourmindexperience.com

Sponsored