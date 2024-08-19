By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 19 Aug 2024 • 9:33 • 2 minutes read

Alain Delon French film star Credit: Nuță Lucian, Flickr

The most beautiful man titled the “lion” of French cinema, Alain Delon died “peacefully” at the age of 88 on August 18, devastating friends, fans, and filmmakers across the world.

On August 18, Delon´s family released a public statement, announcing his death; “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as we as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father.” The star´s health was debilitating in recent years after he suffered a stroke in 2019.

Two years later, Delon´s confessions during an interview devastated his fans, after he had told his son that he wished to undergo assisted suicide. “Euthanasia is the most logical and natural thing to do. From a certain age and time, we have the right to depart peacefully from this world without the support of a hospital or life support devices.”

The French star resided in Switzerland, where assisted suicide is legal, and was determined to avoid further suffering from his health condition. Delon´s family stated; “He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family.”

Alain Delon; the “lion” of French cinema

The star of neo-noir crime and French cinema, Delon was known for his charismatic, tough-guy persona, starring in films like The Samurai, Borsalino, and the iconic Visconti´s The Leopard. During the 1960s, he became the world´s heartthrob, playing legendary roles including his work on Plein Soleil; the original adaptation of Patricia Highsmith´s The Talented Mr Ripley.

Named the most beautiful man in cinema and an icon of masculinity, Delon was more than just his looks; although unbelievably beautiful, he was celebrated for his sublime talent and feel for the screen.

Dubbed “the male Brigitte Bardot,” the French legend herself, now aged 89, said about Delon´s passing; “He represented the best of France´s prestige cinema. An ambassador of elegance, talent, beauty. I lose a friend, an alter ego, a partner.”

The actor´s last major public appearance was in 2019, when he received an honorary Palme d´or at the Cannes film festival. In deteriorating health, he bid an emotional farewell to the cinema world; “It´s a bit of a posthumous tribute but from my lifetime. I´m going to leave, but I won´t leave without thanking you.”

Former president of the Cannes festival, Gilles Jacob called Delon “a lion…an actor with a steely gaze,” while Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice film festival referred to Delon as an “icon” who had climbed “to the Olympus of the immortals.” With 90 films in his career, Alain Delon will remain on screens and in the memories of all those who had witnessed his great talent and passion, despite his passing.