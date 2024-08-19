By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 15:35
• 1 minute read
Alicante Gastronómica: Toasting Santa Pola at this year’s flavour-filled fair. Image: Alicante Gastronómica / Facebook.
Alicante Gastronómica is set to celebrate three culinary icons at its upcoming fair.
One standout honoree is the renowned master rice cook Emilia Belmonte, known for her work at Casa Juan and Pósito Pesquero in Santa Pola
From September 27 to 30, 2024, the VI Mediterranean Lifestyle Meeting – Alicante Gastronómica – will take place at IFA Fira Alacant.
The event will showcase a vast array of local products from the province, featuring a gastronomic congress, workshops, show-cooking, competitions, tastings, and product sales.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore various specialities, including those with protected designations of origin, quality brands, organic and artisanal goods, and regional wines and beverages.
This four-day event will be packed with activities, featuring appearances by Michelin-starred chefs and Repsol sun honorees, adding to the excitement of the fair’s fifth event.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
