Almeria’s Tribute to Women: The tenth edition

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 19 Aug 2024 • 10:41 • 2 minutes read

The women of Almeria held the spotlight at the Almeria fair on Sunday Credit: Diputacion de Almeria /fb

Ten years on and Almeria continues to recognise and rejoice the women of its province at the Almeria fair.

Almeria Fair hosted the Tribute to Women for its tenth edition

Organised by the Almeria City Council, the city came together on Sunday, August 19, for the traditional tribute to women creating a day of joy, shared love, good humour and good food, music and flamenco.

Maria del Mar Vazquez attended the tribute, accompanied by Paola Laynez, the councillor for Family, Inclusion and Equality, and the entire municipal government team.

The event featured the usual Flamenco Dress Competition, Lunares y Volantes (polka dots and ruffles), including various raffles for attendees to take part in.

A photo booth was also set up so guests could immortalise the tenth edition with a fun souvenir.

Maria del Mar Vazquez attended the event and presented the recognition award

Maria Vazquez expressed her gratitude and honour of the event, stating “I feel proud to be able to share with you the tenth anniversary of the Tribute to Women during the Almeria fair,” adding that “Over these years, the services and the projection of women have evolved, as corresponds to a society that truly believes in equality.”

The mayor went on to say “I also want to congratulate (the women) for the great work carried out in the three municipal women’s centres, where more than 250 training courses, workshops and activities are offered every quarter and nearly 3,000 places.”

The tenth edition was presented by the journalist Sergio Morante, and the mayor, Maria del Mar Vazquez, presented the recognition award to Silvia Bermejo.

Silvia Bermejo receives recognition from the mayor and the province

As with every year, a women is honoured for their participation and inclusion in the Women’s Centres. This year, it was Silvia Bermejo, recognised for her involvement in the Centro de la Mujer Almeria.

Maria Vazquez stated that “Silvia is an example of the Almeria woman, strong, brave, active and participative, who enjoys life and loves our city,” adding that she “is very loved by all her colleagues and by the staff of the women’s centres.”



As the recognised woman of this tenth addition, Silvia had the honour of participatin in the Closing Gala of the Women’s Centres, at the Maestro Padilla, which she said she would not miss it for anything in the world.

Silvia also graciously accepted and shared her award, stating “my family and all the users of the women’s centres, where I exercise, have fun and have great friends.”

The tenth Tribute to Women at the fair has now concluded, after the traditional meal, with musical performances by Rosalia Fernandez and the group ‘Jaleito’.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.