Bulgaria elections are postponed due to political crisis

By Letara Draghia • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 22:14 • 1 minute read

Gorica Grancharova-Kozhareva and Rumen Radev. Credit: Facebook

Bulgaria’s political future remains uncertain as the country’s ongoing crisis has forced President Rumen Radev to halt the formation of a caretaker government.

This decision has indefinitely postponed the country’s parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for October 20. The conflict primarily revolves around the appointment of Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister, a move that has drawn significant opposition from various political groups.

Bulgaria, a European Union member state and a recent inclusion to the Schengen Zone, has held six elections over the past three years without a stable government emerging.

Why is the political crisis in Bulgaria happening?

The tension stems from Rumen Radev’s opposition to Kalin Stoyanov’s continued role as interior minister, citing concerns over his ties to Delyan Peevski, a powerful oligarch facing international sanctions for corruption.

Rumen Radev said in a Facebook post on Monday that “ensuring calming of the political situation and holding fair elections” is “obviously impossible” if Kalin Stoyanov remains in his position.

Kalin Stoyanov’s tenure has been controversial, marked by allegations of police violence during protests and broader concerns about his connections to Deylan Peevski.

Rumen Radev’s decision came after Gorica Grancharova-Kozhareva, who was tasked with forming the caretaker government, refused to replace Kalin Stoyanov. This refusal led Rumen Radev to postpone the elections, leaving the current caretaker cabinet in place for the foreseeable future.

For expatriates living in the EU, the situation in Bulgaria serves as a reminder of the challenges some member states face in maintaining political stability. The ongoing crisis not only impacts Bulgaria’s internal affairs but also raises questions about governance and the rule of law within the broader EU context.