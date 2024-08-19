Ceramics workshops, beekeeping and rare pigs

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 13:30 • 1 minute read

Beekeeping workshops for everyone. Credit: algabaderonda.com

Day-out workshops for groups and families in Algaba de Ronda, barely one-hour from San Pedro de Alcantara.

Whether wanting a different day out with friends, or looking for something fun and educational to entertain the kids with, there are a variety of fun and interesting activities and workshops in Algaba de Ronda as an alternative to another day at the beach.

Traditions, ecology and historical culture

For more than 20 years, this cooperative in the heart of the Serranía de Ronda has been sharing their professional knowledge in the traditions, ecology and historical culture of the area. There are also various things to see and do, including a visit to their agro-ecological farm with endangered indigenous livestock breeds such as Andalusian donkey, the Grazalema merino sheep, the blue hen and the golden blond pig.

From a prehistoric village to beekeeping workshops

Among their one-day workshops that you can book there are the Prehistoric Village with fun activities designed to stimulate the imagination, especially for the kids, a ceramics workshop based on locally found prehistoric artefacts from the areas for all ages, a cave paintings workshop related to the designs found at prehistoric local sites, and even a beekeeping workshop, followed by a tasting session of this local organic honey.

As well, on pre-booking, they offer a selection of local and organic product they encourage you to try in their special tasting sessions, including sausages, honey, wine, cheeses, artisan bread…and seasonal garden products. Bookings can be made by calling 952 114 048, or by email at algaba@algabaderonda.com.