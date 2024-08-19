By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

Cheers to savings! Aguas de Alicante's new Pensioner Rate splashes in. Image: Aguas de Alicante / Facebook.

If Aguas de Alicante is your water provider, you may be interested to know that they have recently introduced a new initiative.

The initiative is aimed at supporting pensioners with the payment of water and sewage bills.

Pensioner Rate

The newly launched “Pensioner Rate” offers a significant reduction in service fees, 50 per cent off, for retired customers who meet specific criteria.

To qualify, applicants must be contract holders for their water supply and not exceed the minimum pension established by the General Budget Law for the current year.

Additionally, the rate applies only to the customer’s primary residence.

Access for Inspections

If the water metre is inside the property, the beneficiary must allow access to inspections by Aguas de Alicante.

Customers who qualify for multiple discounted rates will need to select only one.

Once the required documentation is submitted and approved, the discounted rate will take effect from the next billing cycle.

The discount remains valid for two years, after which the customer must reapply by providing updated proof of life.

Monthly Payment Plan

In addition to the Pensioner Rate, Aguas de Alicante also offers the “Plan 12 Gotas,” a flat-rate payment option that allows customers to pay the same amount each month.

At the end of the year, the actual water consumption is regularised, providing more predictable monthly bills and flexibility in planning.

More Information

For more information, visit aguasdealicante.es or call (+34) 965982204.