“Coolters” at the fair: Cooltural Fest 2024

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 11:31 • 1 minute read

Cooltural Fest brought its A-game for its seventh edition, coinciding with the Almeria Fair Credit: Cooltural Fest “Music For All” /fb

Cooltural Fest hit the Almeria fair this year with four days of explosive live performances on new premises.

Organised by Crash Music in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Traditions and Major Festivals of the Almería City Council Cooltural Fest 2024 took advantage of its new venue, putting up three stages to keep the music going all day and all night.

Cooltural Fest 2024 took over Almeria with “non-stop party and music”

The music festival was spread across the city, with a Beach Stage for ‘coolters’ to enjoy music by the sea, performers on the streets through the Gastromusical Route, and the main event, the expanded Ferial Concert Hall.

Coinciding with the Almeria Fair, Cooltural Fest brought music to the fair’s attendees, stating on its socials “In the heart of Almeria music hasn’t stopped playing”, bringing incredible performers such as Vis Viva to the city streets.

Cooltural Fest ran from August 15 to Sunday August 18

Starting on Thursday, August 15, the festival brought the people of Almeria a “dreamy first day” in the expanded Ferial Concert Hall, according to the organisers, continuing the excitement with “non-stop party and music” over the coming days.

Headlining on Sunday, August 18, was the famous band from Northern Ireland, Two Door Cinema Club, giving the audience a ground-shaking performance of their hits, as the festival proclaimed after, “Cooltural fest is your home.”

Hundreds of other artists, bands and groups took to the various stages to give it their all for the thousands of attendees daily.

Cooltural Fest celebrated its seventh edition this year

since its birth in 2018, Cooltural Fest has been on an unstoppable rise leading to its seventh edition this year in 2024.

For its seventh edition, with the support of the Provincial Council with Costa de Almería and Sabores Almería, Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía, Estrella Levante, Stellantis and Radio 3 as a media partner, Cooltural Fest brought to Almeria a weekend to remember, packed full of powerful performances, gastronomical accompaniments and memorable moments.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.