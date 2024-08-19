By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 7:35 • 1 minute read

Copenhagen Cooking and Food Festival Credit: Copenhagen Cooking, Facebook

The highly anticipated Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival of 2024 is held from August 16 until August 25, in the Danish world-class gastronomy metropolis.

Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival

The annual festival will mark its 20th anniversary, paying tribute to top chefs contributing to the Danish gastronomy. At least 80,000 visitors are expected to participate, celebrating and renovating Nordic cuisine and sharing national, as well as personal cooking secrets.

Under the open sky of Copenhagen, finest food experts will give specialised workshops with tastings and events including long-table dinners, show kitchens, and food markets. Highlighting traditions and promoting innovations, the festival is set to have flavours for every taste.

Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival; 2024 headliner and specialties

This year, the Festival´s headliner is the nutritious and delicious product; cabbage. Throughout nine days, cooking experts will share their favourite recipes featuring cabbage, from grilled servings and crispy salads to everything in between. Tastings and workshops will invite visitors to explore this vegetable gem and find new, creative cooking methods.

Every year, the Festival chooses a town across the globe to discover its authentic local cuisine; in 2024, it is Flanders in northern Belgium. Known as a UNESCO-recognised Belgian beer hub and a top chocolate producer; the inventor of pralines, the town´s rich gastronomy will be thoroughly studied and celebrated.

The city will also present its Flemish concept of “Goesting”; a craving for the good things in life; when it comes to food, this means Michelin chefs, local produce and homemade dishes made with love. Alongside Belgium, Denmark´s Omegn & Venner will showcase quality local food and drinks with an emphasis on climate-conscious eating habits.

From Italian summer dinners to traditional Polish dishes, the Festival invites visitors from across the world to taste and learn how to make unique dishes and score products of the highest quality, to make cooking a real cultural and personal treat.