Cost-of-living: how does Spain compare to the rest of Europe?

By Letara Draghia • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 19:40 • 2 minutes read

Euro notes. Credit: Pixabay

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing across the globe, expatriates in Spain may be curious about how their living expenses stack up against the rest of the EU.

According to Eurostat, Spain continues to provide a more affordable lifestyle despite rising costs throughout Europe, particularly when compared to the UK and other popular destinations.

Household expenses

According to the figures for 2022, housing, food and transportation accounted for the majority of household expenses across the EU. These necessities were generally less expensive in Spain than in several other European countries. The average Spanish household devoted approximately 22.3 per cent of its budget to housing, including utilities. This was slightly lower than in the UK, where housing expenses took 25.7 per cent. The figures for France and Germany were 26.2 per cent and 24.6 per cent.

Groceries (food and non-alcoholic drinks) were also significant expenses. In Spain, households spent approximately 13 per cent of their budget on these, which was fractionally less than the EU average of 13.6 per cent. In comparison, the UK had larger spending with 16.7 per cent. These results reflect Spain’s comparatively inexpensive grocery costs, making it easier for expatriates to balance their budgets.

Transport costs

Transportation costs are an important factor – particularly for those who commute and/or live in remote areas. According to the figures, Spanish households spent approximately 11.9 per cent of their budget on transport, compared to 13.1 per cent in the UK and 13.5 percent in Germany. This, along with a continually developed public transport system, add to Spain’s low-cost living appeal.

Healthcare spend

While healthcare costs are typically low throughout the EU, Spain stands out for its affordability. In Spain, healthcare accounted for only 3.2 per cent of household spending, compared to 4.6 per cent in France and 4.9 per cent in Germany. For those who rely on public healthcare, Spain provides high-quality services at a lower cost compared to several other European countries.

Looking at Spain in comparison to other popular expatriate destinations such as Italy, the data highlights Spain’s cost advantage. Italy’s household spending on food was slightly lower (14.7 per cent), but its housing costs were higher (24.9 per cent).

To summarise, despite the rising cost-of-living expenses throughout Europe, Spain continues to provide a lower-priced lifestyle, particularly when compared to the UK, France, Germany and Italy. Spain remains as one of the most appealing destinations within Europe for expatriates seeking a good standard of living without blowing their budgets.