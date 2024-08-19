Heightened tensions over plight of Mijas donkeys

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 1:19 • 2 minutes read

Arguments over Mijas donkey rides heat up.

Heightened tensions between Mijas donkey ride operators and local residents reach fever pitch when local ordinance is not respected during AEMET extreme weather warning.

The Town Hall of Mijas recently declared that the famed Mijas Donkey Taxis must not operate when temperatures exceed 32ºC between the times of 2pm and 6pm, and in the event of Mijas receiving an ‘orange weather warning’ from AEMET, the state meteorological agency, that the donkeys must not be put to work at all.

On Sunday August 19, as many dreaded, the donkey taxis where offering rides to tourists as usual and in spite of a well publicised ‘Orange Weather Warning.’ According to witnesses, there were less customers than usual for the donkey rides. The heat was seemingly even too hot for the visitors.

Heightened tensions over apparent donkey mistreatment

Tensions have been heightened with hundreds of complaints from locals and social media users ever since a video went viral of one of the Mijas donkeys, which was pulling a carriage for tourists, collapsed with what appeared to be exhaustion. Photos of the donkeys have since been abound on Facebook of the donkeys in the centre of Mijas Pueblo with open wounds under their breaching straps, and what appears to be wire tightly tied around the necks of the animals in some apparent attempt at maintaining their heads from drooping.

Marcos Cortes, Mijas Councillor for Environment, recently appeared in front on national TV news cameras assuring the public that the law was being adhered to, the donkeys were receiving regular veterinary attention, and that there was nothing for the public to be concerned about.

‘Orange’ extreme weather warning

Sunday, August 18, AEMET issues an ‘orange’ hot weather warning, national weather agencies report 34ºC in Mijas, local thermometers reportedly reach 37ºC, and the donkeys are still lined up waiting to give rides to tourists. Concerned residents have claimed to have called the Local Police 3 times before any officers appeared at the donkey station. But the donkeys continued on duty at their normal post.

Tourist attacked on video

At 7.10pm, Ian, a curious tourist, decided to question one of the donkey owners on why he was still offering rides when the weather was so hot and an extreme weather warning had been announced. The blue-shirted donkey ride operator was seen on a video, now spread around social media, attacking Ian, knocking him to the ground, and then sitting on his chest while punching him. Ian’s glasses were broken during the fracas and his mobile phone tossed away.

The tourist was taken to hospital to tend to his wounds. Photos of Ians face show serious bruising around his eyes and nose. A report was filed with the Guardia Civil at 10pm.

While the aggressions of one of the donkey operators do not represent the sentiments of all, there is an indication that tensions are more heightened than ever, and on Thursday, August 22, animal rights activists and concerned local citizens plan to hold a demonstration against the mistreatment of donkeys at 1pm outside Mijas Pueblo post office.