Jeff Bezos’ Superyacht Docks in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 19 Aug 2024 • 18:24 • 1 minute read

Super-Yacht Koru Docks for Maintenance Image: X/ @CruiseJipe

JEFF Bezos’ superyacht, the ‘Koru’, valued at around €460 million, docked in Cartagena on August 19 for maintenance work. The 127-metre-long luxury yacht arrived at the Navantia shipyard after spending several days in Menorca and Ibiza. With its sleek blue hull and three large masts, the vessel has drawn the attention of tourists near the Alfonso XII pier.

Luxury Yacht ‘Koru’ Undergoes Maintenance

The ‘Koru’, currently undergoing a scheduled inspection, is subject to a confidentiality agreement regarding the nature of the repairs and the duration of its stay at the shipyard. It is unclear whether Jeff Bezos is aboard, as owners of yachts of this type often leave during such maintenance work.

Yacht ‘Koru’ Seeks Shelter in Menorca

During its Mediterranean voyage, the yacht had to seek shelter near Menorca due to a severe storm. The ‘Koru’, designed to be energy-efficient with sails that reduce fuel usage, is accompanied by a smaller support yacht called ‘Abeona’. Notably, the yacht is the second-largest sailing yacht in the world, following the ‘Sailing Yacht A’, which also visited Cartagena for repairs.

Sailing Yacht A

The ‘Sailing Yacht A,’ launched in 2015, is a remarkable example of modern luxury and engineering. Designed by Philippe Starck, the yacht combines a sail-assisted motor propulsion system with cutting-edge technology. Built by Nobiskrug in Kiel, Germany, for Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, it features a variable-speed hybrid powerplant and controllable-pitch propellers, augmented by a three-mast sailing rig. The freestanding carbon fiber masts, crafted by Magma Structures, and the fully automated carbon fiber sails produced by Doyle Sailmakers USA, highlight its advanced design. Additionally, the yacht includes a unique underwater observation pod in the keel, protected by 30 cm-thick glass, offering spectacular views beneath the surface. As the largest private sail-assisted motor yacht in the world, ‘Sailing Yacht A’ represents a blend of luxury, innovation, and functionality, setting new standards in the yachting industry.

