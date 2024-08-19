By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 17:21 • 1 minute read

Mixed review: Is Torrevieja's new green space worth the wait? Image: HotelMix

The new 3,500-square-metre green space has finally opened along Torrevieja’s seafront.

This area which has been closed since October 2021, has been awaiting approval from the Torrevieja Council.

Although the Council had initially planned to open it by July 2022, delays extended the timeline significantly.

This newly accessible park is part of the Panorama Mar development project, which features four buildings with 185 residential units situated along the Rocío del Mar promenade in the southern part of Torrevieja.

Public Use

According to Gomendio, the construction firm responsible, the park was awaiting the City Council’s formal acceptance and permit for public use.

After completing the project in phases, with the final phase concluded on September 14, 2021, Gomendio submitted a formal request to the local government. While awaiting resolution, the company had to maintain the park and keep it fenced off to prevent vandalism and ensure it was in pristine condition for handover.

Now, during the summer season, both residents and visitors can finally enjoy this new public space adjacent to Paseo de los Vientos.

Public Amenities

The park, which was a mandatory part of the development project, meets the growing demand from locals for more public amenities and infrastructure following years of extensive construction and real estate development.

However, the design of this green space, created by Gomendio, along with the nearby TM area, has sparked some debate.

General Use

Critics argue that the design appears more suited to a private residential complex rather than a public park, making it less inviting for general use.

Similarly, another public green area adjacent to five TM buildings to the south of Torrevieja has faced criticism for a design that seems to blend more with the residential complex rather than encourage public use.