Moors and Christians celebration, Benadalid

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 19:16 • 1 minute read

Moors and Christians celebrations Benadalid. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benadalid.

Benadalid, the little village with a taste for the theatrical in the Genal Valley not far from Ronda, is about to celebrate one of its oldest and best loved traditions on Friday August 24.

It is the big week in which Benadalid celebrates two festivities in honour of its patron saint: San Isidoro, and as well one of the town’s biggest yearly spectacles, the Moors and the Cristians parade.

This Moors and Christians Festival, recognised by government as being of ‘Provincial Tourist Uniqueness’, the Moors and Christians Festival which of a popular town-wide theatre performance that plays part in the traditional the ritual of the celebrations to strengthen community ties, expressing the battle between the side of the heroes – the Christians – and the enemies – the Moors – for the possession of Spain, through marches and performances.

A big colourful theatrical performance

It is all a big colourful theatrical performance recited in verse that takes place on improvised stages, and in which an authentic war is recreated in memory of the Mudejar uprising that took place in Sierra Bermeja in 1501. The action takes place over two days, ending with the victory of the Christian army and the conversion of the infidels.

From Friday, August 24, until Sunday 26, Benadalid celebrates its festivals and fair, held in honour of its patron saint, San Isidoro. The San Isidro Church, is of particular interest to. Although the original church no longer stands, this 18th Century one sports the original Mudejar door from the times of the Moors.