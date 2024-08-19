By Eleanor EWN • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 13:45 • 2 minutes read

The Bayesian luxury yacht. Credit: Agenzia ANSA. X.

One person has died and a further six people are missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily during a freak storm.

The seven passengers not part of the rescue include four British citizens, two Americans, and a Canadian citizen. Among the fifteen people rescued from the 49-metre (160ft) sailing boat was a one-year-old child, reported to be British.

Italian coast guard patrol boats and firefighters assisted 15 passengers at around 5am on Monday in waters close to Palermo, the Sicilian capital. The violent storm brought unseasonal whirlwinds and rough seas to the area.

Rescue divers are currently trying to reach the hull, thought to be around 49 metres under the surface, amidst fears that the six missing passengers may have been trapped inside their cabins.

Italian emergency services have been photographed carrying one body bag to shore.

The Yacht Was Anchored When the Tornado Hit

Details about the lead-up to the tragedy are still being pieced together. However, the vessel, named Bayesian, had been moored in Porticello port before setting sail on Sunday evening. Bayesian sails under a British flag and has the second tallest mast in the world.

Nautical maps show the vessel was anchored near Porticello port when the storm struck. With the anchor still down, it’s thought that the storm broke the mast, causing an imbalance that caused the vessel to capsize.

A Nearby Boat Initially Rescued 15 Passengers

The Italian Coastguard has revealed that the Sir Robert BP, a Dutch sailing ship anchored close to the Bayesian, initially rescued the 15 known survivors before the emergency services arrived.

The tragedy comes just weeks after five other people were rescued from a sinking yacht in Mallorca, in which a private boat also came to the rescue.

The Rescued Are in Good Condition

All 15 people rescued from the yacht are said to be in good condition. The infant arrived at the hospital with his mother, who only sustained minor injuries during the incident. Eight of the rescued passengers — including the boat’s captain — are currently receiving hospital treatment. The yacht’s chef is amongst the missing.

The newspaper Il Giornale de Sicilia reported the yacht to be carrying mostly British citizens. However, other passengers included people from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and dual British-French citizens.

Freak Weather Conditions Batter Sicily

Sicily is currently subject to a weather warning for wind. Videos have shown strong gusts of wind and rain battering the coast and local businesses in Porticello.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: ‘We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Sicily, and stand ready to provide consular support to British nationals affected.’

Shadow Foreign Minister for Europe, Alicia Kearns, wrote on X: ‘Desperately sorry to hear of the capsizing of the Bayesian – a heartbreaking incident.

‘My thoughts are with all the families of those lost at sea, and those recovering following the rescue operation, I’m sure the foreign office will be providing consular support to British Nationals and their families.’