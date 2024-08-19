Phats and Small, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 14:44 • 1 minute read

Phats and Small keeping the crowd on their feet. Credit: Phats and Small official Facebook

Brighton Electronic House duo, Phats and Small to play Benalmadena’s Enfinite Friday August 23.

The iconic 90s dance duo, found fame in 1999 when they released ‘Turn Around’, their chart-topping hit. Recognised for their astounding Cool House remixes, the act is guaranteed to keep the dance floor filled while performing classic summertime tracks and remixed releases.

As well as their best-known ‘Turn around’ floor-filler, they also gained a lot of notoriety on the club scene and radio shows with mixes of Earth, Wind and Fire’s ‘September’ and Simply Red’s ‘Ain’t that a Lot of Love’.

Phats and Small’s debut album achieved UK Platinum status for its staggering number of sales. In recognition of such international success, the dance duo was nominated for Brit and MOBO Awards, as a testament to their talent.

Over 100 million streams and 50 million YouTube views

Never far from the club scene, Phats and Small have appeared at British and overseas events since 1998. Recent appearances include Jack Up The Summer in 2021, a nostalgia festival that celebrated the pair’s defining impact on dance music. Their recent releases on Armada Music & Spinnin Records, topped the download charts, and since their return, they have amassed over 100 million streams and 50 million YouTube views.

Phats and Small play Enfinite, Puerto Marina, Benalmadena, Friday August 23 at 7.30pm. ticket prices are €25 and available from ejoy.es.