By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 18:52 • 2 minutes read

Sea turtle in the hands of a police officer, Ajuntament de Son Servera

A sea turtle was found this morning on Cala Millor beach and rescued by officers of the local police force.

At around 7.30 this morning (Monday, August 19) the Cala Millor local police received a phone call advising them that a sea turtle had been found by tourists on the local beach. According to the Local Government of Son Servera, police officers arrived at the location on Cala Millor beach to find people passing the turtle around in order to take photos of themselves with it, despite the fact that the poor creature was trapped within a knot of plastic and other waste material which had found its way into the sea.

Police seized the turtle immediately and called 112 before beginning to free it from the debris, following specialist instructions and working as quickly as they could on noting that the rubbish was obstructing the turtle´s airways.

Sea turtle rescued on Cala Millor beach taken to Palma Aquarium

Once the turtle was freed of its binds, it was placed by the police officers in a container filled with sea water and taken directly to Palma Aquarium for marine experts to assess. The turtle was found to be microchipped and could be one of a number of sea turtles that the aquarium released recently, after a rescue project in 2023 which provided 83 sea turtles with assistance [Palma Aquarium, 15/07/2024]. Out of the sea turtles which the aquarium assisted, 26 made a full recovery and were returned to their natural habitat.

How to safely rescue a sea turtle found on the beach

The aquarium urges that if a sea turtle is found it is important to do as the police did and call 112. Protect the turtle by putting it in a shady spot with a wet towel draped over its body (leaving the head and cloaca exposed) and if the turtle is caught up in rubbish of any kind, it is important not to try to rescue it without expert advice, in order to avoid inadvertently causing more harm. It is also essential that the turtle is checked by a specialist veterinarian before being released back into the sea.

The aquarium also highlights the importance of disposing of rubbish responsibly.

The local police of Son Servera have issued a notice reminding the public that anyone coming across a protected species must call the local police and that it is strictly prohibited to keep the animal.