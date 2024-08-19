By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 12:41 • 2 minutes read

The Exhibition of Antique Motorcycles came to the fair Credit: Cultura Almeria /fb

The history and origin of motorcycles came to the Almeria Fair this year in a celebration of motors and motorheads.

This year, during the Almeria Fair in the city, the Exhibition of Antique Motorcycles hit the Paseo de Almeria on the morning of Sunday, August 18.

The Exhibition of Antique Motorcycles brought more than 100 vintage two-wheelers

More than 100 two-wheelers, and some sidecars, were parked on the paseo from 10 am to 12 pm before the riders then toured the city on their vintage vehicles.

Children and adults alike were delighted by the sights of the motorcycles, featuring legendary brands such as Derbi, Bultaco and Guzzi, with the oldest of the vehicles dating back to 1965.

Each and every motorcycle had been perfectly restored showing off pristine conditions, with the original parts and/or replicas to maintain the vehicle’s original essence and the antique feel.

The exhibition was organised by the Club Amigos de la Moto Antigua de Almeria

The exhibition, organised by the Club Amigos de la Moto Antigua de Almeria, was presented by the president of the club, Armando Gonzalez, who stated: “Most of the motorcycles have been inherited from parents or grandparents, so there is a strong emotional bond”.

This is a hobby that brings history, tradition, passion and family together, allowing all who partake, hands-on or in the audience, to contemplate the beauty of the antique motorcycles, with Gonzalez summarising the most satisfying part of it is “being able to restore them, with our skills and with the help of a good mechanic.”

This year, the president called on the youth in an appeal, explaining “We need young people, fans of old motorcycles to join so that this exhibition is not lost.”

The Councillor for Culture speaks on the event

Diego Cruze, the provincial Councillor for Culture, accompanied the fans and riders during the exhibition and the route, speaking on the event: “The exhibition of old motorcycles is already a tradition at the Fair, of which we are very proud,” adding that “It is always attended by a large number of people, and it allows them to learn about the origin of the engine.”

Cruze knows what he is talking about too, as he says “I am also a biker and it is a pleasure to be able to accompany them every year.”

