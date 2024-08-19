By Anna Ellis •
Alicante’s growing prominence in Spain’s luxury real estate market is a testament to the province’s increasing appeal to affluent buyers.
With 11.2 per cent of the country’s million-euro-plus homes located in the province, it ranks fourth nationally, positioning itself alongside elite markets such as the Balearic Islands, Malaga, Madrid, and Barcelona.
This surge reflects Alicante’s rise as a desirable location for exclusive properties.
The province offers a unique combination of factors that attract luxury buyers: stunning coastal landscapes, a Mediterranean climate, and high-end amenities.
Cities like Alicante, Benidorm, and Altea, along with their picturesque surroundings, have become magnets for those seeking upscale living.
Luxury homes in these areas often boast sea views, cutting-edge design, and proximity to renowned golf courses and marinas.
Alicante’s real estate market also extends into the ultra-luxury category, with 394 properties priced above three million euros, making up 5 per cent of Spain’s ultra-luxury listings.
This positions the province as a rising player in Spain’s high-end housing sector, trailing behind only the Balearic Islands and Malaga, which continue to dominate the market.
Alicante’s increasing importance in the luxury real estate scene reflects its growing status as a prime location for wealthy investors, offering a blend of luxury, leisure, and lifestyle in one of Spain’s most picturesque coastal regions.
