By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 12:08 • 1 minute read

UD-Almeria played against Real Racing Club on Sunday Credit: UD-Almeria /fb

UD-Almeria brought back a hair-raising game in the last 30 minutes of the Second Division game.

UD-Almeria played against Racing on Sunday, August 18, in a 90-minute, Second Division game in the Power Horse Stadium in Almeria City.

UD-Almeria against Real Racing Club in the Second Division

Half an hour into the game and the scoreboard showed a draw, yet just half an hour later, one hour into the game, Racing was 2-0 up, putting intense pressure on the provincial team on home turf.

Although the red-and-whites gave away two goals, they still displayed their incredible skill from the get-go, losing no momentum even as the score went in the opponent’s favour.

UD-Almeria brought it back from 2-0 in the last 30 minutes

In minute 65, Ramazani took advantage of a rebound from Ezkieta and scored the first goal for UD-Almeria, followed by a penalty goal from Luis Suarez at minute 71.

From a 2-0 deficit, and a seemingly definitive game, UD-Almeria brought it back for the city, equalising the game at 2-2 and proving once again the madness of the second division.

Even with the intense and close score, UD-Almeria proved itself as a team throughout the entire 90 minutes, with nearly double the ball possession of Racing (62 per cent to 38 per cent) and exactly double the shots made (18 to 9) with 8 on target, keeping the pressure on their opponents.

As La Voz summarised, “Almeria dominated with the ball, but not in what was really important: the score.”

The Almeria team are already preparing for their next match, stating online “Almeria already knows what awaits them in LaLiga Hypermotion, but also how to face it.”

Total goals as follows…

The total goals were as follows: at minute 6, Andres Martin scored a penalty making it 1-0. At minute 31 Juan Carlos Arana scored in an open goal making it 2-0. At minute 65 Ramazani brought it back for Almeria making it 2-1. Finally, Luis Suarez scored the equalising goal with a penalty at minute 71, making it 2-2.