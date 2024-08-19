Where did Europe bring home the most golds

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 23:01 • 2 minutes read

Where did European countries shine the most, taking home gold medals Credit: Paris 2024 Olympics

The Summer 2024 Olympic Games have revealed each country’s speciality sport, where they shine the most.

The Olympic Games was 16 days of athletes from almost every country bringing their best, to try their best, in the hopes of being the best.

Each and every athlete that performed performed valiantly for their homeland, bringing to the audience excitement and amazement as they strive for Gold.

The official Olympic medal table – where did Europe win the most golds

Referring to the official Olympic Medal Count, where did Europe fair in the race for gold medals?

Hosted in Paris, France took the lead in swimming, winning four gold medals in the water out of a total of 16 golds.

The Netherlands lead the charge in Rowing this year, followed very closely by the UK, taking home four and three gold medals, respectively.

After more than two weeks of intensity, Team GB won 14 gold medals.

Spain won five gold medals out of a total of 18 medals. The Iberian Peninsula surpassed the number of medals, and gold medals, that the nation had won in Tokyo in 2020.

Denmark won one gold in handball and another in badminton.

Germany saw its best performances in equestrian, winning four gold medals, while Hungary took two gold medals in swimming.

Italy had smooth sailing this year winning two gold medals in sailing, one in windsurfing and one in mixed multihull, however, it was its women’s volleyball team that was the first to win gold for Italy.

Slightly further, Georgia came in strong, taking three gold medals in Judo.

Outside of Europe where did the rest of the world rank?

Outside of Europe, the USA was the country to top the leaderboard with 126 medals (ranking by total medals), but drew with China, second in the medal table, in terms of total gold medals won; both countries took home 40 gold medals.

The US proved to be the best in the athletics, bringing home 14 of its total 40 gold medals in athletics.

After China won 91 total medals, Japan followed behind ranking third on the medal table, bringing home a total of 45 medals, 20 of which were gold.

China won the majority of its gold medals in diving with 8 gold medals, whereas Japan crushed in wrestling, also winning 8 golds in its best sport.