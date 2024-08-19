Wine trail in Malaga, a grape adventure

By Adam Woodward • Published: 19 Aug 2024 • 16:38 • 1 minute read

Wine lovers meeting. Credit: Wanderlust Malaga

Most local wine tours, as wonderful as they are, will just focus the local wines. But there is one that will broaden your horizons across the whole of Spain.

Winderlust’s Malaga wine trail is a tour for wine lovers, by wine lovers. Their wine selection covers 4 corners of Spain without ever having to leave Malaga, providing some surprises for the palate along the way.

Wines from 4 corners of Spain

The walking tour consists of 4 wines, 4 paired tapas and stories from a local guide and expert. First on this pilgrimage is to Galicia with a surprise from the North West. Then on to stop 2, a wine from the South, Andalusia no less. Then on to the West Central, Sierra de Gredos for some tradition with a twist, and finishing up on the Med.

On foot to the best wine spots

As the mere 700 metre, 2 hour stroll from bar to bar, with never more than 5 minutes between bars, takes place, the guide will talk participants though a little of the history of the wines, the historic centre of Malaga and give a few fun facts with the carefully paired up tapas fuelling the way. This route is designed to show the diversity of Spanish wines and will include white, red & natural wines. The wines & snacks are set and cannot be adapted or changed, so this trail is not suitable for anyone with food allergies or restrictions.

Trails start 11.45 on Wednesdays & Thursday and at 12.15 on Fridays & Saturdays. Our meeting points are always central as its our end point. The trail costs €75 per person for a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 10. They can also run two groups at one time in a different order if your group is larger. Bookings can be made via the Winderlust website.