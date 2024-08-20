50 Cents in da club, Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 21:42
• 1 minute read
Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent.
Credit: Asatur Yesayants - Shutterstock
50 Cent, US rap star who found global stardom in the early 2000s, was spotted hanging out in Marbella Tuesday August 20 at a local gym.
In Marbella to play two nights at the Olivia Valere nightclub, the rapper who had hits with ‘In da Club’, and ‘Just a Lil Bit’ was discovered by Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay and later fostered by Eminem and Dr Dre’s Shady Records and Aftermath Entertainment where he released his platinum selling debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
Recently quizzed on his estimated wealth, 50 Cent (or Curtis James Jackson III as he’s known to his mum), couldn’t confirm if he had reached billionaire status yet through his plethora of enterprises, including record sales and concerts and through his G-Unit Film and Television company. He has also said to have profited in big way from the Bitcoin boom. His own doubts regarding his personal wealth come from what has been termed ‘unfortunate property investments’.
One such rash investment might have been the purchase of Mike Tyson’s former home in Farmington, Connecticut. 50 Cent bought that from Tyson in 2003 for $4.1 million. The rapper then spent millions of dollars remodelling and updating the 50-room house, expanding the nightclub that Tyson originally put in, and adding a conference room as well as over-the-top details like a Philippe Starck Baccarat chandelier in the dining room. Tickets for the Olivia Valere did sold in no time at all for between €100 and €200 each.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.