50 Cents in da club, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 21:42 • 1 minute read

Curtis Jackson, AKA 50 Cent. Credit: Asatur Yesayants - Shutterstock

50 Cent, US rap star who found global stardom in the early 2000s, was spotted hanging out in Marbella Tuesday August 20 at a local gym.

In Marbella to play two nights at the Olivia Valere nightclub, the rapper who had hits with ‘In da Club’, and ‘Just a Lil Bit’ was discovered by Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay and later fostered by Eminem and Dr Dre’s Shady Records and Aftermath Entertainment where he released his platinum selling debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Recently quizzed on his estimated wealth, 50 Cent (or Curtis James Jackson III as he’s known to his mum), couldn’t confirm if he had reached billionaire status yet through his plethora of enterprises, including record sales and concerts and through his G-Unit Film and Television company. He has also said to have profited in big way from the Bitcoin boom. His own doubts regarding his personal wealth come from what has been termed ‘unfortunate property investments’.

50 Cents spent millions buying and remodelling Mike Tyson’s mansion

One such rash investment might have been the purchase of Mike Tyson’s former home in Farmington, Connecticut. 50 Cent bought that from Tyson in 2003 for $4.1 million. The rapper then spent millions of dollars remodelling and updating the 50-room house, expanding the nightclub that Tyson originally put in, and adding a conference room as well as over-the-top details like a Philippe Starck Baccarat chandelier in the dining room. Tickets for the Olivia Valere did sold in no time at all for between €100 and €200 each.