8 habits that show you lack class (psychology-backed)

By Letara Draghia • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:29 • 3 minutes read

Serious woman. Credit: Pixabay

Class and sophistication aren’t solely tied to wealth. Instead, they can be evident through behaviour and attitude. There are eight habits (psychology-backed) that can reveal a lack of sophistication and class…

1. Having a lack of empathy for others

Empathy is the ability to understand and share someone else’s feelings – a key to human connection. A lack of empathy often signals a lack of class. It suggests an inability to see beyond oneself and consider others.

To exude sophistication and class, empathy should be enhanced. This can be done by listening carefully to others and responding with kindness.

2. Being rude to people in customer-facing roles

Psychologists point out that treating public-serving workers poorly is a classic sign of lacking sophistication. It shows entitlement and an inability to handle minor inconveniences gracefully. True class is about respecting everyone, regardless of their job or status. A famous quote by the late boxer and activist, Muhammad Ali sums it up perfectly: “I don’t trust anyone who’s nice to me but rude to the waiter. Because they would treat me the same way if I were in that position.”

3. Constantly interrupting others

Psychologically speaking, if a person frequently interrupts others, this often means that they struggle with impulse control. They feel the need to assert their opinions, sometimes at the expense of others. This habit can come off as disrespectful, signalling a lack of sophistication and class. To reduce this, try active listening. Let others speak and show them the respect they deserve.

4. Feeling the need to overshare personal details

In today’s social media-driven world, it can be easy to overshare. But when it comes to sophistication and class, less is often more.

Psychologists suggest that oversharing, especially about sensitive or intimate matters, can indicate a lack of boundaries. It can make others feel uncomfortable and signals a lack of discretion.

Sophisticated and classy people understand the value of privacy. They know when to share and when to hold back, keeping the conversation appropriate for the setting.

5. Failing to acknowledge mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but how you handle them reveals a lot about your level of sophistication and class.

Refusing to acknowledge personal mistakes is often linked to insecurity. It’s a way of protecting the ego, but at the cost of honesty and growth.

Sophisticated people own up to their mistakes with grace. They see errors as opportunities to learn and improve.

6. Being a gossip

A little bit of gossip might seem harmless, but it can damage trust and respect. Talking negatively about others behind their backs is a sure sign of a lack of sophistication and class.

The saying: ‘He who gossips with you, will gossip about you’ sums up why you shouldn’t engage in gossip. If someone speaks to you about others, then it’s very likely they will speak to others about you, too. A gossip has no favourite or limitation.

Instead of gossiping, try to focus on positive conversations. Elevate others rather than bringing them down.

7. Trying to always be one-up on others

This is when someone always has a bigger and better story than yours. This habit often stems from insecurity. It’s an attempt to assert superiority, but instead, it makes the person seem arrogant.

Classy and sophisticated people don’t feel the need to outdo others. They listen, engage and celebrate others’ achievements instead of trying to out-do them.

8. Showing a lack of gratitude

Gratitude is about appreciating what you have and acknowledging the kindness of others. A lack of gratitude can signal a sense of entitlement – a belief that the world owes you something. Daily gratitude, expressed in just small ways, is a sign of true class and sophistication.

Psychologists, Emmons, R. A., & McCullough, M. E. did a study in 2003 that examined how maintaining a grateful outlook impacts psychological and physical wellbeing.

Participants in three studies were assigned to different groups, including a gratitude group, and kept records of their moods, behaviours and health. The findings suggested that consciously focusing on blessings can enhance emotional and interpersonal well-being.

Class and sophistication are more about respect and consideration than anything else. Treating others with kindness, showing empathy and demonstrating good judgement are all great qualities to have. They help to create better relationships, build trust, and make a positive impact in social settings.