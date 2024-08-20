A Tango romance in San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 11:01 • 1 minute read

Dance troop REA Danza from Argentina. Credit: readanza.com

Free contemporary Tango production of fleeting love in San Pedro de Alcántara, a perfect night out to enjoy the cooling down after a hot day.

Romance de Barrio is production put on for the public by the celebrated REA Danza company, with 6 dancers, a child’s swing in the centre of the stage, and a musical section made up of different styles of Tango, dance styles and contemporary dance styles. There is s mix of classical, modern, acrobatic and theatrical in the choreography and music, telling the tale of fleeting loves.

REA Danza has been in the dance industry for more than three uninterrupted decades, and they are celebrating their thirtieth anniversary in Marbella, Spain.

A Tango of fleeting romances

The setting for the tale presented is in a neighbourhood square, sheltered by a place that fosters intimate moments amidst the hustle and bustle of the big city. The creaking of the hammocks is the countdown of how long romances last, which, like the backwards and forwards of the children’s swing, come and go again. Romances that appear and disappear in common places but in a unique way.

The performance at the Boulevard Amphitheater, San Pedro Alcántara lasts for 45 minutes and entry is free of charge up until all the seats are filled. The show starts at 10pm on Friday August 23.