By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Aspe’s XXVI painting competition: €10,000 up for grabs in prizes. Image: kenchiro168 / Shutterstock.com.

Aspe has officially announced the rules for the XXVI Pastor Calpena National Painting Prize, offering a total of €10,000 in prizes.

The prizes are distributed as follows: a first prize of €4,000, a second prize of €3,000, a third prize of €2,000, and a fourth prize of €1,000.

Importantly, at least one of these awards will go to a work created using the watercolour technique.

Additionally, the rules specify that no artist can receive more than one prize, and at least one prize will be awarded to a person born or residing in Aspe.

Submitting Works

Artists interested in participating are invited to submit their works – on any theme – at the Wagner Theatre on October 8, 9, 10, and 11.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 27 at the same theatre.

Following the ceremony, the award-winning pieces, along with a selection of other works, will be exhibited from October 27 to November 9 in the José Terol exhibition hall at the Wagner Theatre.

Artists’ Platform

The Pastor Calpena Painting Prize is named in honour of the renowned painter, providing a platform for both emerging and established artists to showcase their talents.

A jury of respected figures from the art world will judge the submissions.

Competition Rules

The complete rules of the contest, as well as the participation requirements, are available HERE.

For more information, interested participants can reach out via email at cultura@aspe.es.