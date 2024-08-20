Boar control: Marbella contracting archers

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 15:09 • 1 minute read

Marbella plans to deal with wild boar. Credit: mr. teerapon tiuekhom - Shutterstock

Since Wild Boars in the forested mountain ranges have lost their natural predator, the wolf, their numbers have increased exponentially. Coupled with water shortages in their own natural habitat, they have started to become a problem to human habitats.

In the face of the increase in boar-related incidents in Marbella, the City Council has decided to take urgent action, following Malaga City’s lead, and hire professional archers to limit boar numbers. A 2-year, €63,000 contract is on the table authorised under an ‘emergency hunting decree’.

Last Summer, there were incidences even as far as the beaches of Marbella when a family of the pig-like creatures took over a beach in search of picnics. They have also shown up in urbanisations, drinking from swimming pools and rummaging through rubbish bins for food.

Professional archers wanted to hunt boars in Marbella

Therefore, the council is now advertising for professional hunters to deal with the problem. The specifications establish that archers must be members of the Wild Species Bow Control Service of the Andalusian Hunting Federation and that authorised ‘Danger’ signs must be clearly positioned when a cull is taking place. There is also a clause that states that a possible extension of the contract is being considered creating the budget to €128,000. Mijas and Málaga councils have already been carrying out similar actions this year despite outrage on social media.