Burst water pipe causes road closure

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 14:46 • 1 minute read
Work started on Friday August 16 to repair damage to a section of the Calle de Manacor which was removed the previous day in order to fix a burst pipe.
The municipal construction company EMAYA began work to restore the road and re-tarmac the section affected after fixing the pipe, which burst at around 8:45 on the morning of Thursday August 15. The damaged water pipe left some 500 local residents with no access to drinking water for several hours whilst repair work was done.
Workers for Emaya worked throughout the day to fix the pipe and restore the water system, but both lanes in the road heading in the Palma direction will remain closed until the work to repair and re-tarmac the road has been completed.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
