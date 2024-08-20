Burst water pipe causes road closure

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 14:46 • 1 minute read

Work started on Friday August 16 to repair damage to a section of the Calle de Manacor which was removed the previous day in order to fix a burst pipe.

The municipal construction company EMAYA began work to restore the road and re-tarmac the section affected after fixing the pipe, which burst at around 8:45 on the morning of Thursday August 15. The damaged water pipe left some 500 local residents with no access to drinking water for several hours whilst repair work was done.

The road closure will remain in place until the road surface above the water pipe has been restored.

Workers for Emaya worked throughout the day to fix the pipe and restore the water system, but both lanes in the road heading in the Palma direction will remain closed until the work to repair and re-tarmac the road has been completed.